USS Dewey RAS with USNS Guadalupe

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Leamondre Rhodes, left, from St. Louis, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kameron Clinton, from Eustis, Florida, make up an easing out line for the connected replenishment high line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

