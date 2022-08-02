Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers

Security Forces members from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron developed an innovative plan to make improvements to the guard towers at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The modifications included a better firing platform, increased field of view and a more comfortable work environment for Defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

