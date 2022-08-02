Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers [Image 3 of 5]

    Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers

    NIGER

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Carlson, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron plans and programs, demonstrates the increased visibility the updated firing port shields provide for the guard towers at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 8, 2022. Four innovative Airmen developed tower modifications creating a better firing platform, increased field of view and a more comfortable work environment for Defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

