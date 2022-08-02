Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Carlson, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron plans and programs, demonstrates the increased visibility the updated firing port shields provide for the guard towers at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 8, 2022. Four innovative Airmen developed tower modifications creating a better firing platform, increased field of view and a more comfortable work environment for Defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

