U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Carlson, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron plans and program, demonstrates how the smaller firing port decreases field of view for Defenders at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 8, 2022. Modifications to the towers created a better firing platform, increased field of view and a more comfortable work environment for Defenders.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

This work, Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.