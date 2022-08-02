Adapt and overcome! Airmen in Africa modify guard towers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luke Gorst, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron vehicle control officer, uses a plasma cutter to cut a guard tower firing port shield at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 8, 2022. Security forces members developed improvements for the guard towers which included modified firing ports to create a better firing platform and increased field of view for Defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: NE