    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, addresses 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen prior to departing the wing for the remainder of his base visit Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Minihan discussed how they have been a pioneering force for Multi-capable Airmen as well as the legacy of impact CR operations have had over the years, including the wing’s support to Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

