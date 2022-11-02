U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, addresses 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen prior to departing the wing for the remainder of his base visit Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Minihan discussed how they have been a pioneering force for Multi-capable Airmen as well as the legacy of impact CR operations have had over the years, including the wing’s support to Operations Allies Refuge and Allies Welcome in 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7049473 VIRIN: 220211-F-XN788-1270 Resolution: 7706x5137 Size: 7.01 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.