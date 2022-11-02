U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip Resnick, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor and mission commander, briefs the command team of Air Mobility Command about the strategic vision of future air advisor employment Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The command team got an overview of the 621st Air Mobility Advisory Group and the 821st Contingency Response Group missions during their visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7049469 VIRIN: 220211-F-XN788-1024 Resolution: 7086x4724 Size: 5.73 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.