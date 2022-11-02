U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, talks with Tech. Sgt. Robert Hoag, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron standards and evaluations and requirements planner evaluator, after he briefed about the squadron’s current efforts and their way forward Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Kruzelnick and Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, visited the 621st Contingency Response Wing as part of their two-day visit to the base to see how Airmen are getting after AMC priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7049470 VIRIN: 220211-F-XN788-1098 Resolution: 7108x4738 Size: 5.64 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.