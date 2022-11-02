Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 2 of 5]

    AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, talks with Tech. Sgt. Robert Hoag, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron standards and evaluations and requirements planner evaluator, after he briefed about the squadron’s current efforts and their way forward Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Kruzelnick and Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, visited the 621st Contingency Response Wing as part of their two-day visit to the base to see how Airmen are getting after AMC priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    AMC command team visits 621 CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities

    Air Mobility Command

    Travis Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    CRW
    Contingency Response

