U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arthur Reese, right, 921st Contingency Response Squadron fire team leader, gives Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, a ride in an MRZR light tactical all-terrain vehicle Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Kruzelnick and Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, got an overview of 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen deployment capabilities as well as a hands-on experience with some tactical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities, by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.