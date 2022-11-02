Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 3 of 5]

    AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arthur Reese, right, 921st Contingency Response Squadron fire team leader, gives Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, Air Mobility Command command chief, a ride in an MRZR light tactical all-terrain vehicle Feb. 11, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Kruzelnick and Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, got an overview of 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen deployment capabilities as well as a hands-on experience with some tactical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7049471
    VIRIN: 220211-F-XN788-1160
    Resolution: 7011x4674
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC command team visits CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC command team visits 621 CRW, recognizes Airmen for getting after mission priorities

