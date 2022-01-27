Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force, pose for a photo during the Design Warfare class at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 27, 2022. The Design Warfare class is a no-rank course that pulls Airmen from all over the Air Force to become intrapreneurs within their organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

