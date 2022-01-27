Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force, pose for a photo during the Design Warfare class at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 27, 2022. The Design Warfare class is a no-rank course that pulls Airmen from all over the Air Force to become intrapreneurs within their organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7048416
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-AF991-0044
|Resolution:
|5099x2868
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
