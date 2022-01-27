Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force, learn the basic principles of design-thinking while attending the Design Warfare class at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 27, 2022. The last week of the course is spent refining products and preparing for the final presentation capstone, where products are evaluated for feasibility, viability, and desirability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
by A1C Jacob Wood