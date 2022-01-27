Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force, gather in teams to create consumer-driven solutions while attending the Design Warfare class at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 27, 2022. During weeks two and three, the customer discovery weeks, attendees spent time interviewing Airmen across RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall to gain a perspective into base organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

