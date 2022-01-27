Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 8]

    Design Warfare comes to RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from across the Air Force, learn the basic principles of design-thinking while attending the Design Warfare class at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 27, 2022. During the first week, participants spend their time learning the basic principles of design thinking from the course mentors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7048413
    VIRIN: 220127-F-AF991-0029
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    TAGS

    USAFE
    48 FW
    Innovation
    Design Warfare
    Liberty Spark

