    USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Command Master Chief Eliza Rubic, from San Diego, speaks to the Combat Gunnery Division in the crew training room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) following a uniform inspection. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:06
    Photo ID: 7047886
    VIRIN: 220211-N-TR141-0146
    Resolution: 5214x3476
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    NSU
    uniform inspection
    at sea
    navy service uniform

