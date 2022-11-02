SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations while transiting the South China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7047885
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-TR141-0001
|Resolution:
|5543x3695
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
