SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Ensign Krystal Francis, left, from Augusta, Georgia, stands Helm Safety Officer watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:06 Photo ID: 7047881 VIRIN: 220211-N-TR141-0023 Resolution: 5440x3627 Size: 821.2 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.