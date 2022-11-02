Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Ensign Krystal Francis, left, from Augusta, Georgia, stands Helm Safety Officer watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:06
    Photo ID: 7047881
    VIRIN: 220211-N-TR141-0023
    Resolution: 5440x3627
    Size: 821.2 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Daily Operations
    USS Dewey Daily Operations
    USS Dewey Daily Operations
    USS Dewey Daily Operations
    USS Dewey Daily Operations
    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    bridge
    7th Fleet
    quartermaster
    watch
    at sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT