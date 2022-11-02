Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Lt. j.g. Nicholas Glatter, center, from Waco, Texas, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dion Williamsjackson, from Richmond, Virginia, provide casualty care to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Naomi Giron, from Red Oak, Texas, during a Medical Training Team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    MTT
    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    first aid
    casualty care
    medical training team

