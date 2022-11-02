USS Dewey Daily Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Lt. j.g. Nicholas Glatter, center, from Waco, Texas, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dion Williamsjackson, from Richmond, Virginia, provide casualty care to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Naomi Giron, from Red Oak, Texas, during a Medical Training Team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

Date Taken: 02.11.2022
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
Hometown: RED OAK, TX, US
Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
Hometown: WACO, TX, US