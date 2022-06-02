Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard [Image 8 of 9]

    Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard

    GUAM

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Mr. Reynaldo Mandapat, center, is awarded the Guam National Guard Civilian of the Year by Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, right, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, during an awards ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam Feb. 6, 2022. During his visit, Loh had the opportunity to visit with Airmen, learn more about the unit's mission and capabilities, and recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott)

    Air National Guard
    Guam National Guard

