U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, center, command chief, Air National Guard, engages with Airmen of the Guam Air National Guard on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 4, 2022. During his visit, Williams had the opportunity to visit with Airmen, learn more about the unit's mission and capabilities, and recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7047747
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-RJ317-2029
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT