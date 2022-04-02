Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, center left, director, Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Maurice L. Williams, center right, command chief, Air National Guard, both pose for a group photo with Airmen of the Guam Air National Guard on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 4, 2022. During their visit, Loh and Williams had the opportunity to visit with Airmen, learn more about the unit's mission and capabilities, and recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott)

Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 Photo ID: 7047746 Resolution: 3259x2173 Location: GU