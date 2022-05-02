Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard [Image 5 of 9]

    Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard

    GUAM

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, center right, director, Air National Guard, renders a salute to the Guam National Guard's Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada, Guam on Feb. 5, 2022. During his visit, Loh had the opportunity to visit with Airmen, learn more about the unit's mission and capabilities, and recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott)

    Air National Guard
    Guam National Guard

