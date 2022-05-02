U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, center right, director, Air National Guard, renders a salute to the Guam National Guard's Fallen Heroes Memorial in Barrigada, Guam on Feb. 5, 2022. During his visit, Loh had the opportunity to visit with Airmen, learn more about the unit's mission and capabilities, and recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Mark Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 00:08 Photo ID: 7047754 VIRIN: 220205-Z-RJ317-3021 Resolution: 3226x2151 Size: 3.47 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Guard Director Visits Guam Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.