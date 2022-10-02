Ramp services personnel from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron prepare to offload a cargo loader with palletized ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7047691
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-BO262-2023
|Resolution:
|4594x3280
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT