Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US

Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi, left, Ukraine defense attaché; Oksana Markarova, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, center; and Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick, right, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, stand by a pallet of cargo during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

