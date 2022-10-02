Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US [Image 5 of 8]

    Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cameron Manson, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, watches a marshaller for directions as he aligns a cargo loader with an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission with Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Ukraine
    Foreign Military Sales
    Europeansupport2022
    Supporteuropartallies

