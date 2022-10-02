Senior Airman Cameron Manson, 436th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, watches a marshaller for directions as he aligns a cargo loader with an aircraft during a foreign military sales mission with Ukraine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 22:31 Photo ID: 7047690 VIRIN: 220210-F-BO262-2019 Resolution: 4488x3155 Size: 1.15 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.