Dover AFB hosts ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the US

Oksana Markarova, left, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, and Maj. Gen. Borys Kremenetskyi, center, Ukraine defense attaché, speak with Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick, right, Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

