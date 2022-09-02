Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220209-N-HD110-1745
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel HMJS Alexander Bustamante and a JDF Air Wing Bell 429 helicopter conduct a bilateral maritime exercise, Feb. 9, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7047187
    VIRIN: 220209-N-HD110-1745
    Resolution: 4778x3300
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaica Defence Force

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Second Fleet
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

