Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaica Defence Force

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker | 220209-N-HD110-2979 CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat...... read more read more

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel HMJS Alexander Bustamante conducted a bilateral maritime exercise in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 9, 2022.

     During the exercise, Milwaukee utilized an MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, while Jamaica participated with Alexander Bustamante and a JDF Air Wing Bell 429 helicopter.

    Forces practiced a series of tactical shipboard movements called division tactics (DIVTACS), which include precise turns and formations, progressing to “leapfrogs” where the ships are positioned in a straight line and take turns overtaking one another.

    They also tested command and control capabilities, providing the opportunity for both navies to improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to communicate, navigate, and operate together at sea.

     “This was a great bilateral training opportunity for our team,” said Cmdr. Brian Forster, commanding officer of Milwaukee. “It was the crew’s first exercise of this deployment working with our partners at sea, and we could not have asked for more professional and capable mariners than those of the Jamaica Defence Force.”

     Bilateral engagements afford the opportunity for partner nations to develop a greater trust, understanding and respect for each other’s unique capabilities all while improving crews' knowledge and demonstrating shared tactics. This allows both navies to build capacity for future operations, maintain readiness at sea, and support continued efforts to ensure security and stability.  

    Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:01
    Story ID: 414447
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaica Defence Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force
    USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    jamaica defence force
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    LCS 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT