USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaican Defense Force

CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel HMJS Alexander Bustamante and a JDF Air Wing Bell 429 helicopter conduct a bilateral maritime exercise, Feb. 9, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaica Defence Force
