Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee

    JAMAICA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220208-N-HD110-1477
    OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 8, 2022) Cmdr. Brian Forster, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), speaks with Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché for the U.S. Embassy, Jamaica, Lt. Col. Robert Ramsey on the flight deck during his visit to the ship in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Feb. 8, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7047174
    VIRIN: 220208-N-HD110-1477
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee
    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee
    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee
    U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Second Fleet
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT