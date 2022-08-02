U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee

220208-N-HD110-1244

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 8, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Edward Kawczak (middle) discusses the 57 mm MK 110 gun with Dr. Varough Deyde, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Jamaica, on the fo’c’sle of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), during his visit to the ship in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Feb. 8, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022