U.S. Embassy Jamaica Visit to USS Milwaukee

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (Feb. 8, 2022) Members of embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 402 speak with Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché for the U.S. Embassy, Jamaica Lt. Col. Robert Ramsey and Dr. Varough Deyde, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy, Jamaica, in the waterborne mission zone of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), during their visit to the ship in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Feb. 8, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

