    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7043100
    VIRIN: 220205-N-BT681-1088
    Resolution: 2926x4396
    Size: 815.45 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tags:

    VBSS
    Flight Ops
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    Super Stallion
    VMM-265

