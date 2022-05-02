Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct flight operations with a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:52
    Photo ID: 7043096
    VIRIN: 220205-N-BT681-1079
    Resolution: 2154x3236
    Size: 866.06 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    Flight Ops
    LPD
    USS Green Bay
    Super Stallion
    VMM-265

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT