USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) The expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) participates in a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercise with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

