USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Capt. Michael Benavides, from Carlsbad, Calif., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), reviews notes on the port bridge wing of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

