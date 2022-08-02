Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company [Image 4 of 7]

    India Company

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on how to inspect bags to ensure they contain all the required contents at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week, which takes place during the sixth week of training, allows recruits to work in small groups with minimal supervision and develop leadership skills while also providing a respite from the previous five weeks of constant training. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:32
    TAGS

    USMC
    India Company
    MCRDSD
    Team Week

