U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on how to inspect bags to ensure they contain all the required contents at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week, which takes place during the sixth week of training, allows recruits to work in small groups with minimal supervision and develop leadership skills while also providing a respite from the previous five weeks of constant training. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

