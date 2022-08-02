India Company Team Week

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Logan Mohr with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sorts dental hygiene products at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. Mohr was recruited out of Tulsa, Okla with Recruiting Station Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

