U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Logan Mohr with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sorts dental hygiene products at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. Mohr was recruited out of Tulsa, Okla with Recruiting Station Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 20:32
|Photo ID:
|7043051
|VIRIN:
|220208-M-RO791-1254
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Team Week [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
