    India Company Team Week [Image 6 of 7]

    India Company Team Week

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Logan Mohr with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sorts dental hygiene products at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. Mohr was recruited out of Tulsa, Okla with Recruiting Station Oklahoma City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 20:32
    Photo ID: 7043051
    VIRIN: 220208-M-RO791-1254
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Team Week [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    India Company
    MCRDSD
    Team Week

