India Company Team Week

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Rogelio Rodriguez with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares items for new recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. Team week allows the recruits to hone their leadership skills and improve unit cohesion. Rodriguez was recruited out of Houston, with Recruiting Station Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

