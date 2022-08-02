Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308

U.S. Marines recruit Alexander Beck, a recruit with platoon 1074, Delta Company, 1st recruit Training Battalion, takes on obstacle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. The Confidence Course takes place during the third of thirteen weeks of training. Every obstacle is used to challenge the recruits' physical, mental, and spiritual confidence. Beck is from Denver, Colo. and was recruited out of Recruiting Station Springs North Colorado.

