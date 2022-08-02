Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Delta Company, 1st recruit Training Battalion, take on the Confidence Course Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. The Confidence Course takes place during the third of thirteen weeks of training. Every obstacle is used to challenge the recruits' physical, mental, and spiritual confidence.

Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US