Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Keanu Salahuddin, a recruit with platoon 1075, Delta Company, 1st recruit Training Battalion, takes on obstacle course Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 8, 2022. The Confidence Course takes place during the third of thirteen weeks of training. Every obstacle is used to challenge the recruits' physical, mental, and spiritual confidence. Salahuddin was recruited out Recruiting Station Sacramento, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7042857 VIRIN: 220208-M-HJ365-337 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.64 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US