U.S. Marine Corps recruit Damian Castellon, a recruit with Platoon 1075, Delta Company, 1st recruit Training Battalion, climbs the rope wall at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, on Feb. 8, 2022. The Confidence Course takes place during the third of thirteen weeks of training. Every obstacle is used to challenge the recruits' physical, mental, and spiritual confidence. Castellon was recruited out Recruiting Station Escondido, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7042844 VIRIN: 220208-M-HJ365-366 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.19 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308 [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.