    Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308 [Image 6 of 16]

    Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Damian Castellon, a recruit with Platoon 1075, Delta Company, 1st recruit Training Battalion, climbs the rope wall at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, on Feb. 8, 2022. The Confidence Course takes place during the third of thirteen weeks of training. Every obstacle is used to challenge the recruits' physical, mental, and spiritual confidence. Castellon was recruited out Recruiting Station Escondido, Calif.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7042844
    VIRIN: 220208-M-HJ365-366
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Confidence Course_20220308 [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

