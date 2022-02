116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eddie Simpson, deputy commanding officer, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, meets with members of the Italian military during a mission rehearsal exercise, or MRX, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Leaders from the 116th IBCT met with their partner nation counterparts to strengthen interoperability between NATO nations before deploying to Kosovo as part of Kosovo Force 30. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

