116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners

U.S. Army Capt. Drake Sullivan, area of responsibility chief, Liaison Monitoring Team, with the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, Kentucky National Guard, meets with members of the North Macedonia military during a mission rehearsal exercise, or MRX, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Leaders from the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, met with their partner nation counterparts to strengthen interoperability between NATO nations before deploying to Kosovo as part of Kosovo Force 30. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

