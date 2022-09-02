U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edie Simpson, deputy commanding officer, 116th Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, meets with partner nation counterparts during a mission rehearsal exercise, or MRX, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Leaders from the 116th IBCT met with their partner nation counterparts to strengthen interoperability between NATO nations before deploying to Kosovo as part of Kosovo Force 30. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7042259 VIRIN: 220209-Z-AI686-004 Resolution: 5030x3353 Size: 1.18 MB Location: HOHENFELS, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.