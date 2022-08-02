Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners [Image 2 of 6]

    116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Samulski, brigade commander, 116th Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard, meets with partner nation counterparts during a mission rehearsal exercise, or MRX, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. Leaders from the 116th IBCT met with their partner nation counterparts to strengthen interoperability between NATO nations before deploying to Kosovo as part of Kosovo Force 30. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7042256
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-AI686-003
    Resolution: 5505x3670
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th IBCT leaders build relations with NATO partners [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Kosovo
    JMRC
    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    138PAD
    KFOR30

