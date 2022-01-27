Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. John McShane, chief, Aerodynamics Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), speaks with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, while showing him around Tunnel B of the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7040846
    VIRIN: 220127-F-KN521-0162
    Resolution: 5640x8865
    Size: 11.96 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB
    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB
    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB
    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC)
    Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT