Lt. Col. John McShane, chief, Aerodynamics Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), speaks with Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, while showing him around Tunnel B of the von Kármán Gas Dynamics Facility at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7040846
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-KN521-0162
|Resolution:
|5640x8865
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB
LEAVE A COMMENT