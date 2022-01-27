AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB

Jarrett Starbuck, a test analyst with the Hypersonic Systems Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), speaks to Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, about the Aerodynamic and Propulsion Test Unit at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7040845
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-KN521-0129
|Resolution:
|8438x5925
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
