Jason Austin, chief, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Public Affairs, shows Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, a virtual reality tour of AEDC facilities during the general's visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. The virtual reality tours are being explored as a public affairs tool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022
Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB