    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Jason Austin, chief, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Public Affairs, shows Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, a virtual reality tour of AEDC facilities during the general's visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. The virtual reality tours are being explored as a public affairs tool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:40
    Photo ID: 7040844
    VIRIN: 220127-F-KN521-0092
    Resolution: 8508x5876
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC)
    Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr.

