Jason Austin, chief, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Public Affairs, shows Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, a virtual reality tour of AEDC facilities during the general's visit to Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC, Jan. 27, 2022. The virtual reality tours are being explored as a public affairs tool. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7040844
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-KN521-0092
|Resolution:
|8508x5876
|Size:
|10.43 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
AFMC commander hosts virtual town hall from Arnold AFB
