Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 3 of 3]

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Members of the 59th Forward Engineering Support Team-Advanced (FEST-A) at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill in Oklahoma. The FEST-A team was brought in to provide engineering support to the Garrison to assess damages caused by an extreme cold weather outbreak in February 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7040720
    VIRIN: 210224-A-CE999-245
    Resolution: 846x609
    Size: 452.38 KB
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tulsa District
    59th FEST-A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT