Members of the 59th Forward Engineering Support Team-Advanced (FEST-A) at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill in Oklahoma. The FEST-A team was brought in to provide engineering support to the Garrison to assess damages caused by an extreme cold weather outbreak in February 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7040720
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-CE999-245
|Resolution:
|846x609
|Size:
|452.38 KB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contingency response opened door for future EM support to military
LEAVE A COMMENT